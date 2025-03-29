Ryder System (NYSE:R) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ryder System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Get Ryder System alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Ryder System

Ryder System Trading Down 2.4 %

Ryder System stock opened at $140.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.94. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $106.88 and a 52-week high of $171.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.06. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.23%. Analysts predict that Ryder System will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in R. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ryder System by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,150,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Ryder System during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the third quarter valued at $1,305,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 781,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,945,000 after acquiring an additional 281,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

(Get Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.