SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SIF opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. SIFCO Industries has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average of $3.73.

Get SIFCO Industries alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIFCO Industries

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SIFCO Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.85% of SIFCO Industries worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

About SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company’s processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.