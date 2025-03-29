Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Avinger Price Performance
NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.73. Avinger has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $4.37.
About Avinger
