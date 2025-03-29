Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.73. Avinger has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $4.37.

Get Avinger alerts:

About Avinger

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.