EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF) Insider Acquires £11,000 in Stock

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Get Free Report) insider Gavin T. Jones bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of £11,000 ($14,237.64).

EKF Diagnostics Stock Up 3.3 %

EKF Diagnostics stock opened at GBX 21.90 ($0.28) on Friday. EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 18.40 ($0.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 33.80 ($0.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £97.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 23.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 25.78.

EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 1.38 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EKF Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 7.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 2.2987842 EPS for the current year.

EKF Diagnostics Company Profile

EKF is an AIM-listed global diagnostics business focussed on:

? Point-of-Care analysers in the key areas of Hematology and Diabetes

? Life Sciences services provide specialist manufacture of enzymes and custom products for use in diagnostic, food and industrial applications.

EKF has headquarters in Penarth (near Cardiff) and operates five manufacturing sites across the US and Germany, selling into over 120 countries world-wide.

