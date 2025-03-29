HC Wainwright Cuts Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Price Target to $19.00

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Free Report) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acrivon Therapeutics’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.77) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.96) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ACRV. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.17.

NASDAQ ACRV opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. Acrivon Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $69.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average is $6.53.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. Equities analysts anticipate that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACRV. State Street Corp grew its stake in Acrivon Therapeutics by 26.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 225,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 47,233 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,273 shares in the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $817,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 548.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 28,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

