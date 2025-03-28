Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Short Interest Update

Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Crawford United Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CRAWA stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $48.50. 1,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Crawford United has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $48.60. The stock has a market cap of $171.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.59.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.50 million. Crawford United had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 8.79%.

About Crawford United

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty industrial products in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Commercial Air Handling Equipment; and Industrial and Transportation Products. The Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions to health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names.

