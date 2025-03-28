Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2025

Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWAGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Crawford United Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CRAWA stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $48.50. 1,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Crawford United has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $48.60. The stock has a market cap of $171.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.59.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWAGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.50 million. Crawford United had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 8.79%.

About Crawford United

(Get Free Report)

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty industrial products in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Commercial Air Handling Equipment; and Industrial and Transportation Products. The Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions to health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.