CIIG Capital Partners II (OTCMKTS:CIIG) Stock Price Up 3.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIIG – Get Free Report) were up 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.47 and last traded at $8.75. Approximately 2,530,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 630% from the average daily volume of 346,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.
CIIG Capital Partners II Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average is $8.75.
CIIG Capital Partners II Company Profile
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology, media, and telecommunications industries, as well as companies with business models that are enabled by technology.
