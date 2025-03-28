Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:DFHTU) Stock Price Down 2.2% – What’s Next?

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFHTU – Get Free Report) was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.56 and last traded at $15.65. Approximately 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 9,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.
Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Trading Down 2.2 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.65.
About Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions
Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.