China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Short Interest Update

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, an increase of 107.3% from the February 28th total of 820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

China Oilfield Services Price Performance

Shares of China Oilfield Services stock remained flat at $0.90 during trading hours on Friday. China Oilfield Services has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91.

China Oilfield Services Company Profile

China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated oilfield services in China, Indonesia, Mexico, Norway, Rest of Middle East, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Geophysical exploration and engineering survey Services, Drilling Services, Oilfield technical services, and Ship services.

