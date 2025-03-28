China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Short Interest Update

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, an increase of 107.3% from the February 28th total of 820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
China Oilfield Services Price Performance
Shares of China Oilfield Services stock remained flat at $0.90 during trading hours on Friday. China Oilfield Services has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91.
China Oilfield Services Company Profile
