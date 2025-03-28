Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Trading Up 18.5% – Time to Buy?

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 18.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 167,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 320% from the average daily volume of 40,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -26.25, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$9.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.52.
Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine, Kenville Gold Mine, and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.
