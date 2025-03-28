Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, an increase of 154.7% from the February 28th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,665,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

OTCMKTS:DANOY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.30. The stock had a trading volume of 133,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,277. Danone has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $15.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DANOY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Danone from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Danone to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danone from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Danone from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Ukraine, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, rest of Asia, Africa, Turkey, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters segments.

