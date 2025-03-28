Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Down 18.7% – Here’s What Happened

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) shares were down 18.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 58.05 ($0.75). Approximately 55,595,465 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,853% from the average daily volume of 2,847,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.40 ($0.92).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.81) price target on shares of Evoke in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 90 ($1.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Evoke Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 68.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 63.49. The company has a market capitalization of £224.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen acquired 14,572 shares of Evoke stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £10,200.40 ($13,202.69). 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evoke Company Profile

Featured Stories

