Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 59.9% from the February 28th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of IAE stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.16. 27,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,612. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $6.99.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAE. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 159,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $986,000.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

