Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 59.9% from the February 28th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of IAE stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.16. 27,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,612. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $6.99.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
