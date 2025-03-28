Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Short Interest Down 63.6% in March

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the February 28th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Japan Airlines Stock Down 0.8 %

JAPSY traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.84. The company had a trading volume of 17,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,105. Japan Airlines has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $8.24.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 10.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Japan Airlines will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan, Asia, Oceania, North America, and Europe. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers passenger, ground handling, cargo and mail handling, and maintenance services.

