Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI) Short Interest Update

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the February 28th total of 53,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Inhibitor Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Inhibitor Therapeutics stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,043. The company has a market cap of $9.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of -0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07. Inhibitor Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.14.

Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Inhibitor Therapeutics

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with certain cancers and non-cancerous proliferation disorders in the United States. The company engages in the development of therapies for prostate and lung cancer utilizing itraconazole; and conducted a positive Phase 2b clinical trial of SUBA-Itraconazole for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome.

Further Reading

