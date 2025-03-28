Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Shares Up 1% – Time to Buy?

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.19 and last traded at $12.19. Approximately 2,790 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 8,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.
Separately, Desjardins started coverage on shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.
