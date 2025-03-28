Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Stock Price Down 2.8% – Time to Sell?

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.42 and last traded at $7.42. 1,058 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 3,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.72.

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through five segments: Retirement Solutions, Pensions & Savings, With-Profits, SunLife & Protection, and Europe & Other. It provides a range of savings and retirement income products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

