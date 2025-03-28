Guangzhou Automobile Group (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Trading 6.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 3,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39.
Guangzhou Automobile Group Company Profile
Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.
