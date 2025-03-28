Guangzhou Automobile Group (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Trading 6.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 3,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Trading Down 12.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guangzhou Automobile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangzhou Automobile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.