Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) Trading Down 1.7% – What’s Next?

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.74 and last traded at $2.84. 34,415 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 364,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

Muscle Maker Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Muscle Maker Company Profile

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill, SuperFit Foods meal prep, and Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke restaurants. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing protein-based meals featuring chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburgers, wraps, and flat breads, as well as entrée salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

