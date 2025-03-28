TV Asahi (OTCMKTS:THDDY) Stock Price Up 4.4% – Time to Buy?

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:THDDY – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.70 and last traded at $17.70. Approximately 1,547 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 332% from the average daily volume of 358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.95.

TV Asahi Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.91.

TV Asahi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in television (TV) broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Internet Business, Shopping Business, and Other Businesses segments. It engages in the video distribution with advertisements using the internet, production of video distribution content, and licensing of rights; mail-order sales on TV shopping programs and EC sites; and other businesses, including music publishing, event, equipment sales and leasing, and investment in film business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TV Asahi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TV Asahi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.