Renalytix (LON:RENX) Stock Price Down 2.8% – Time to Sell?

Renalytix Plc (LON:RENX – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.75 ($0.11). 323,879 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 263,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9 ($0.12).

Renalytix Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 9.35. The company has a market capitalization of £35.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -72.91, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 0.24.

About Renalytix

(Get Free Report)

Renalytix (LSE: RENX) (NASDAQ: RNLX) is a developer of artificial intelligence-enabled clinical in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney disease, one of the most common and costly chronic medical conditions globally. The Company’s lead product is KidneyIntelX, which has been granted Breakthrough Designation by the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.