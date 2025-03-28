Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Shares Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.46 and last traded at $34.46. 22,798 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 54,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.92.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.89.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

