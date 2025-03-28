Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Stock Price Up 8.5% – Time to Buy?

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.86 and last traded at $27.86. Approximately 532 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

Azimut Trading Up 7.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.73.

Azimut Company Profile

Azimut Holding S.p.A. engages in the asset management business. It distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products in Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Principality of Monaco, Switzerland, Singapore, Brazil, Mexico, Taiwan, Chile, the United States, Australia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Portugal.

