Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Trading Down 2.2% – Here’s Why

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) traded down 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 552,283 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 578,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CIBC upped their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.30 to C$0.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.66.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWM

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.21. The stock has a market cap of C$114.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67.

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd is a Canadian company that is engaged in providing midstream infrastructure and a natural gas storage facility. It mainly focuses on the purchase, sale, and transportation of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) such as propane and natural gasoline throughout North America and export to premium markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.