First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ) Trading Up 0% – Should You Buy?

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.24 and last traded at $56.82. 17,648 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 31,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.80.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.38. The company has a market cap of $232.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.22.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.2126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.
The First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the StrataQuant Materials index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index of large- and mid-cap basic materials firms in the US. Holdings are selected and weighted based on growth and value metrics. FXZ was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
