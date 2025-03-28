Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Short Interest Up 169.9% in March

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,500 shares, an increase of 169.9% from the February 28th total of 62,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 207,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Kingfisher Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KGFHY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.52. 121,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,910. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.89. Kingfisher has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on KGFHY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels.

