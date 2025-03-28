Short Interest in London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Drops By 74.3%

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,700 shares, a drop of 74.3% from the February 28th total of 601,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 879,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

London Stock Exchange Group Trading Up 1.5 %

LNSTY traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,707. London Stock Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $38.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.82 and its 200-day moving average is $35.82.

London Stock Exchange Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.2309 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of London Stock Exchange Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

