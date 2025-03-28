Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Short Interest Update

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 86.0% from the February 28th total of 8,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kerry Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of KRYAY stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,938. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Kerry Group has a 52-week low of $79.21 and a 52-week high of $110.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.88.

Kerry Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.9649 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is a boost from Kerry Group’s previous dividend of $0.41.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

