Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Shares Up 14.1% – What’s Next?

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 14.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 17.52 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 17.20 ($0.22). 175,336,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,210% from the average session volume of 13,385,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.07 ($0.20).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TLW shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Friday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 35 ($0.45) to GBX 25 ($0.32) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Tullow Oil
Tullow Oil Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Roald Goethe acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £17,000 ($22,003.62). Corporate insiders own 24.59% of the company’s stock.
About Tullow Oil
Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tullow Oil
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.