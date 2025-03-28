SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CAO Sells $29,575.92 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CAO Robin Tomasello sold 1,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $29,575.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 233,484 shares in the company, valued at $4,615,978.68. The trade was a 0.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Robin Tomasello also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SentinelOne alerts:

On Thursday, March 6th, Robin Tomasello sold 6,378 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $124,689.90.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE S traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.84. 2,779,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,897,486. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 715.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,794,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,447,000 after buying an additional 4,206,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $73,528,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth about $63,120,000. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 33.7% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 9,048,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,980 shares during the period. Finally, Atreides Management LP increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 137.3% during the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,802,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

S has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on S

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.