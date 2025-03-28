Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Shares Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.90 and last traded at $10.90. Approximately 2,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 5,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.
Pacific Financial Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.97.
Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter.
About Pacific Financial
Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.
