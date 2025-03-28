Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Shares Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.90 and last traded at $10.90. Approximately 2,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 5,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

Pacific Financial Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.97.

Get Pacific Financial alerts:

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter.

Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

About Pacific Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 125.40%.

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.