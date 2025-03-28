Geiger Counter (LON:GCL) Trading Up 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Geiger Counter (LON:GCL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 38.18 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 38 ($0.49). 662,107 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 928,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.70 ($0.49).

Geiger Counter Stock Down 4.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £49.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.54, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 43.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 46.12.

Geiger Counter Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A closed-end investment company investing in uranium exploration and production stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Geiger Counter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geiger Counter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.