Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP) Trading Up 1.9% – What’s Next?

Northern Superior Resources Inc. (CVE:SUP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.55. Approximately 64,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 111,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

Northern Superior Resources Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.49. The company has a market cap of C$93.11 million, a PE ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 2.29.

About Northern Superior Resources

Northern Superior Resources Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of gold properties in Ontario and Québec, Canada. The company explores for silver and copper. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

