Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Stock Price Up 5.2% – Here’s What Happened

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) shot up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.59. 11,111 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 252,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Sol-Gel Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Sol-Gel Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sol-Gel Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 108,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiary Sol-Gel Technologies Inc, develops topical dermatological drugs for patients with severe skin conditions in Israel. The company offers Twyneo, a once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream for the treatment of papulopustular (subtype II) rosacea.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.