Short Interest in Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOMOF) Drops By 50.0%

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOMOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Komo Plant Based Foods Stock Performance
Shares of KOMOF remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Friday. Komo Plant Based Foods has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.
About Komo Plant Based Foods
