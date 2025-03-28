Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Trading 18.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 18.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.16. 167,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 320% from the average session volume of 40,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -26.25. The company has a market cap of C$9.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.10.
Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine, Kenville Gold Mine, and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.
