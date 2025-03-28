Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a drop of 52.5% from the February 28th total of 162,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Croda International Price Performance

Croda International stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.13. 21,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,681. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of $18.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.43.

Get Croda International alerts:

Croda International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is an increase from Croda International’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Croda International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Croda International

About Croda International

(Get Free Report)

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.