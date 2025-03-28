Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 50.4% from the February 28th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of DPG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.17. The company had a trading volume of 154,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,327. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.77. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.
