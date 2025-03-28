Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 50.4% from the February 28th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DPG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.17. The company had a trading volume of 154,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,327. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.77. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DPG. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 345,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 16,230 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 19,725 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

