Insider Selling: Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Major Shareholder Sells 42,160 Shares of Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) major shareholder Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 42,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total transaction of $1,569,195.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,452,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,041,156.72. This represents a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Softbank Group Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 24th, Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 204,575 shares of Lemonade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $7,585,641.00.
Lemonade Stock Performance
Shares of LMND traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.56. 1,207,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,885. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.75. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $53.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMND. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lemonade by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lemonade by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Lemonade by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lemonade from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lemonade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.
Lemonade Company Profile
Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.
