Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Down 18.7% – Should You Sell?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) was down 18.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 58.05 ($0.75). Approximately 55,595,465 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,853% from the average daily volume of 2,847,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.40 ($0.92).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 90 ($1.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.81) price target on shares of Evoke in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Get Evoke alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Evoke

Evoke Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 68.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 63.49. The stock has a market cap of £224.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Evoke

In other Evoke news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen acquired 14,572 shares of Evoke stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($13,202.69). Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Evoke Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.