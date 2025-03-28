Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Trading 14.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 14.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 17.52 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 17.20 ($0.22). Approximately 175,336,875 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,210% from the average daily volume of 13,385,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.07 ($0.20).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Friday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 35 ($0.45) to GBX 25 ($0.32) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tullow Oil
Tullow Oil Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Roald Goethe purchased 100,000 shares of Tullow Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £17,000 ($22,003.62). Insiders own 24.59% of the company’s stock.
About Tullow Oil
Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.
Read More
