HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Shares Up 1.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €88.50 ($96.20) and last traded at €88.10 ($95.76). 21,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 158,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at €87.00 ($94.57).

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €89.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €88.30.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lighting, Electronics, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Lighting segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, and car body lighting including radomes, illuminated logos, and front phygital shields, as well as interior lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.