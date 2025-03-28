Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Trading Up 7.9% – Should You Buy?

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €69.90 ($75.98) and last traded at €69.00 ($75.00). Approximately 216,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 94,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at €63.95 ($69.51).

Carl Zeiss Meditec Trading Up 1.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €58.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €57.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmology and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmology segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases, such as ametropia (refraction), cataracts, glaucoma, and renital disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.