Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Shares Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €24.00 ($26.09) and last traded at €24.20 ($26.30). 2,970 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 14,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at €24.30 ($26.41).

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €20.46. The company has a market capitalization of $260.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft provides engineering services. It operates through three segments: Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics. The Digital Engineering segments designs vehicle components for interior, exterior, powertrain, chassis, or body, as well as the development of complete vehicles, including numerical analysis.

