NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY) Short Interest Down 85.6% in March

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 85.6% from the February 28th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NEXON Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NEXOY traded up C$0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$13.90. 32,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,575. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.27. NEXON has a 1 year low of C$12.50 and a 1 year high of C$21.74.

About NEXON

NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company's PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. The company was formerly known as NEXON Japan Co, Ltd.

