Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Trading 0.6% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3 – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €38.01 ($41.32) and last traded at €37.70 ($40.98). 459,916 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 502,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at €37.49 ($40.75).

Porsche Automobil Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €37.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €37.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

