Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Marui Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAURY traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.11. The stock had a trading volume of 894 shares, compared to its average volume of 828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.26. Marui Group has a 1-year low of $27.49 and a 1-year high of $40.70.

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Marui Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $418.97 million for the quarter.

Marui Group Company Profile

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company engages in the design and construction of commercial facilities; advertising planning and production; property management; rental of real estate properties; small-amount short-term insurance policy business; and sale of investment trusts.

