Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Short Interest Up 87.5% in March

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Marfrig Global Foods Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRRTY traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,953. Marfrig Global Foods has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68.

About Marfrig Global Foods

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Beef North America; Beef South America; and Poultry, Pork and Processed Products BRF segments. The company produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, pork, lamb, fish, and poultry; pastas, margarine, pet food, and plant-based proteins; hamburgers; and various ready-to-eat products, including frozen vegetables, lamb, fish, and sauces.

