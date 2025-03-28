Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Short Interest Up 87.5% in March

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Marfrig Global Foods Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:MRRTY traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,953. Marfrig Global Foods has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68.
About Marfrig Global Foods
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Marfrig Global Foods
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Marfrig Global Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marfrig Global Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.