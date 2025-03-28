Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.62 and last traded at C$5.76. Approximately 2,011 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 6,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.79.

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Down 7.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$66.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.64, a P/E/G ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.64.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc is a provider of high-performance, low-emission engine and fuel system technologies utilizing gaseous fuels. The company segment includes Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Independent Aftermarket (IAM), and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from the OEM segment.

