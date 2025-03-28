Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 531,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Daiichi Sankyo Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of DSNKY stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.49. The company had a trading volume of 234,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,356. The company has a market cap of $46.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.89. Daiichi Sankyo has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $42.48.

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Daiichi Sankyo had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 13.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Daiichi Sankyo will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Enhertu, a HER2 directed antibody drug conjugate; Turalio, a CSF-1R inhibitor; Vanflyta, a FLT3 inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-ITD acute myeloid leukemia; ferric carboxymaltose injection for treating anaemia; and Injectafer for the treatment for iron deficiency anaemia.

